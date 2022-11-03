'India me isko social media pe udaaya gaya hai. But he said...': Wasim Akram's massive statement on Team India star

India registered a dramatic victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday to strengthen their chances for a semi-final qualification at the T20 World Cup. In a rain-hit match in Adelaide, the India bowlers held their nerves to help the side secure a five-run win (DLS) against their Asian opponents. After putting a strong score of 184/6 in 20 overs, India endured a poor start with the ball as Litton Das cruised to a half-century within the powerplay, taking only 22 balls to reach his fifty.

The rain-break eventually shifted the momentum in India's favour, as the side removed Das courtesy of a brilliant direct hit from KL Rahul in only the second ball post resumption. Bangladesh failed to recover from the setback as no other batting pair could stitch a threatening partnership.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a crucial 12th over for the Indian team as he picked two important wickets of Afif Hossain and captain Shakib Al Hasan in the over, putting the side on backfoot. He also bowled the final over of the match, successululy defending 20 runs in six deliveries to guide India to victory. Following the game, former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik heaped praise on the star youngster.

Akram, one of the all-time great left-arm fast bowlers, said that Arshdeep changed the course of the match with his two-wicket over.

“He's got 9 wickets in the tournament, so far. The most in Super 12. Uska talent maine aur Waqar ne toh Asia Cup me hi dekh liya tha. Jiss tareeke se vo ball ko swing karta hai, naya ball dono taraf. He's got a bright future, sensible bowler hai, yorker achha karta hai aur slow ball bhi achhi hai. Do wickets jo usne liye hai, usne match ka paasa palat diya. (Waqar and I saw his talent in the Asia Cup. He can swing the ball both ways. He's got a bright future, he's sensible, can bowl yorkers and slow ball. The two wickets he took changed the course of the game),” Akram said on A Sports.

Shoaib Malik, meanwhile, lauded the youngster's fighting spirit, stating that a poor outing in the Asia Cup didn't dampen Arshdeep's spirit.

“Asia Cup me badi crunch situation me usne run bhi diye, catch bhi drop kiya, par confidence nahi neeche gaya uska. Aapse kharaab performance hogi, lekin kabhi bhi ye naa bhoolein ki aap apni ability se aaye hain. (He scored runs at crunch situations in Asia Cup, dropped catch too, but didn't lose his confidence. Your performance will go down, but you shouldn't forget that you came here due to your abilities.),” said Malik.

To this, Akram said, “India me isko social media pe udaaya gaya hai ((He was trolled on social media in India, but he said), but he said I'm not bothered. Ye attitude bada zaroori hai (This attitude is important)."

Malik, then, replied that the credit for this goes to the team management.

“Credit goes to the management who backed him. Credit goes to the captain. Usko pata hai iss se maar padegi, iss se catch bhi drop honge, but usko pata hai ye hamaara best player hai aur isko back karna hai,” said the Pakistan all-rounder.

