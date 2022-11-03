Virat Kohli drops epic Instagram comment celebrating Suryakumar Yadav's rise as world's No. 1 T20I batsman

Yesterday, October 2, was a special day for Suryakumar Yadav. Not only did India defeat Bangladesh to boost their chances of a semifinal berth, Suryakumar reached an all-time high in his career when he toppled Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the world's No. 1 ranked T20I batsman. With 863 points, Suryakumar sits pretty atop the ICC rankings, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 10 as the only other India batter in the Top ten.

Kohli and Suryakumar is the latest bromance that has taken over the internet. Besides striking match-winning partnerships match after match, Kohli and Suryakumar have been very active interacting on social media as well. After India defeated Netherlands, where the two batters shared another memorable partnership, Suryakumar posted a ' 'Sur-Vir' comment on Kohli's Instagram post celebrating the win.

Now, as India picked up another crucial win over Bangladesh, the Kohli-SKY bromance set the internet ablaze again. Every time India wins or loses a match, Kohli puts up an Instagram post, so naturally, when Kohli captioned "Character & Conviction" following India's thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav replied: "Fire hai".

To this, Kohli replied by celebrating Suryakumar's promotion as the world's top-ranked T20I batsman as he wrote: "@surya_14kumar bhau sabse upar #1", which means 'On top'.

The bond of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - The Bromance, SurVIR. pic.twitter.com/kKNXEDbyBV — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 3, 2022

Suryakumar and Kohli have already forged several game-changing partnerships for India during the last couple of months. Kohli and Suryakumar put on an unbeaten 98-run stand against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup, followed by an alliance of 104 against Australia. The duo brought up another century partnership with a phenomenal stand of 102 against South Africa last month.

"It's a very good camaraderie, and I'm really enjoying batting with him right now. He just clears your thoughts. I mean, when I was batting and when I was a little confused when I was inside, he was just coming up to me and telling me what delivery can you expect now from that bowler," Surya said of his equation with Kohli after the Netherlands tie.

"I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, if I am getting a few boundaries from one end, then he tries to rotate and to keep the intent to look for good shots. We just enjoy batting with each other and what shots he plays. We try to run hard as much as possible. So it's a great thing, and I'm really looking forward to having more partnerships with him."

And once again, not surprisingly, Kohli and Suryakumar have hit all the right noted in the ongoing T20 World Cup. While Kohli, with three half-centuries from four games, is the leading run-getter of the tournament (220 at an average of 220), Suryakumar, the leading T20I run-scorer with 897 runs, is at 164 runs with two half-centuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON