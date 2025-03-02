'India might prefer to play Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal over South Africa': Sunil Gavaskar

India are preparing to take on New Zealand in the final group match of the ICC Champions Trophy. With the two teams already qualified, this match will determine which team finishes top and plays against Australia, and which team will face South Africa. Former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar at Dubai International Cricket Stadium(PTI)

While India will look to continue their winning momentum and the form they have shown so far this tournament, former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar argued that the team will have the extra motivation of preferring to face Australia in Tuesday’s semifinal in Dubai, rather than South Africa.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar explained “Both teams are formidable teams, make no mistake. There’s no such team that India will say, because now they know, they’ve come to the knockout stages. Here it’s now make or break, so I don’t think they would prefer to have any team.”

“Maybe Australia because they’ve played Australia, they know Australia little bit better than South Africa whom they last played in the T20 World Cup 2024 final,” further explained Gavaskar.

South Africa finished top of Group B after two wins against Afghanistan and England, romping home to come out looking the strongest team in Group B. Meanwhile, while Australia were helped out by a couple of washouts, they did beat England thanks to a historic run-chase, and were well on their way to beating Afghanistan before weather played a role.

‘They might prefer Australia…’

Nevertheless, Gavaskar also explained that this Australian team is not the same as the one Rohit Sharma's men had toured for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy recently, especially since their three-header primary pace attack is missing out.

“So maybe they might prefer Australia because Australia are without their main bowlers. There’s no Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood so maybe they would want to play them,” concluded Gavaskar regarding why Australia might be a preferred opponent.

India will certainly have an advantage of consistently playing all their games in Dubai, while either of these teams will have to travel and play in the UAE for the first time in this tournament. Moreover, both South Africa and Australia are reportedly travelling to Dubai in case they have to stay for the quick turnaround to the semifinal, while the other will fly right back out, based on the result of Sunday’s match between India and the Kiwis.