'India never really knew what their best team was': Ponting 'surprised' at Rohit, Dravid's call on Pant in T20 World Cup

One of India's biggest selection debate in the T20 World Cup has been pertaining to picking their first-choice wicketkeeper. While India have been firm with their stance as they have continued to back Dinesh Karthik as their primary-choice, his non-performance in all the four games have led to a lot of criticism from veterans and experts who have questioned his selection over Rishabh Pant. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been among them, who feels that Pant might have a bigger role to play in the backend of India's campaign.

Karthik and Pant have played together in India's tune-up games for the World Cup, but since the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have stuck to their plan of going with the veteran cricketer. And while he has been impressive with his glovework, his batting has been of a concern. In three innings, he has managed just 14 runs without hitting a single six.

India do have Pant as an alternative who can provide both versatility and variety to the lineup. But India's stance over Pant has left Ponting surprised as he explained during his a conversation with reporters that since India have backed Axar Patel for the left-hander's role, Pant has found it difficult to find a spot.

“I am really surprised that he is not playing. One, he is a match winner, two, he is a left-hander, which they might need in different times through the middle order. I was reading through some of the quotes of Axar Patel that they are backing his batting if they need a left-hander in the middle to go up and play that sort of role. Two spinners means it is hard for Rishabh to get in and play that role. India are a bit like Australia coming in, they never really knew what their best team was, probably because they never knew what kind of conditions they would get here,” he said.

Ponting however believes that Pant might have a role to play when India makes the semis in the T20 World Cup.

“But one thing I know about Rishabh Pant is that he is a match-winner and we have seen what he has down in Australia before, in Test cricket and in white-ball cricket. But who knows, may be if they make it through then he might play one of the bigger games in the back end of the tournament.”

