David Lloyd's one-word reaction to Afridi and reporter's 'ICC-India' conspiracy theory; takes dig at umpiring in T20 WC

Wednesday's T20 World Cup match in Adelaide between India and Bangladesh witnessed few many drama both on and off the field pertaining to umpiring which further led to a lot many criticisms, accusations and controversy theories on social media platforms and from veterans cricketers. During the rain-marred game, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was particularly unhappy with the game resuming quickly after rain, opining that the field was still wet and slippery. The other was an accusation of 'fake fielding' from Virat Kohli made by Bangladesh player Nurul Hasan which went unnoticed by the umpires. Following the match which India had won, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi made a statement on ICC favouring India in the game and ex-England cricketer David Lloyd reacted to the statement.

During a conversation on Samaa TV pertaining to Shakib's complain, a reporter alleged that ICC have ensured India's road to the final in the T20 World Cup. "Shakib Al Hasan bhi yehi keh rahe thhe. Aur woh screen par bhi dikhaya gaya. Aap ne ground dekhi... geeli thi. Par mujhe lagta hai ki ICC ka jhukaav jo hai, woh zara India ko kisi tareeke se semifinal pohuchaane ke liye kar raha hai (Shakib Al Hasan said the same thing and it was shown on the screen as well. You saw the ground how wet it was. But I feel that the ICC is somewhat inclined towards India. They want to ensure that India reach the semifinals at any cost)," he said.

Afridi, who was part of the conversation, reacted saying, "I know what happened. Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that that ICC, then India playing, then the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved."

Llyod on Friday reacted to the statement with a one-word tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, a fan asked him "Don't you think technology has make umpires relaxed? They are seems to be inactive in matches." And Lloyd replied: "ICC instructions have made them inactive."

ICC instructions have made them inactive https://t.co/YntMsPzhxh — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) November 3, 2022

As for India, the win against Bangladesh left them on the brink of making the T20 World Cup semis.

