‘India openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul look intimidated, and scared’: Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar

Team India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were not at their best against Pakistan. The two batters failed to get a partnership going in the all important match on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2022. After Rahul got dismissed by scoring just four runs, captain Rohit followed suit soon and India were left reeling at 10-2 in 3.2 overs while chasing 160. Their immediate dismissals put immense pressure on the middle order and the required run rate climbed up. The men in blue soon lost Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel and at one point, the scorecard read just 31-4 in 6.1 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, however, managed to win by four wickets courtesy the heroics of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya who put together a record 113-run partnership and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. However, the win by 2007 champions, didn't stop cricket experts and fans from raising red flag about India's openers in the very start of the marquee tournament.

Also read: 'I am messing this up, not finding gaps': Match-winner Virat Kohli opens up on slow start vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was critical of India's openers Rahul and Rohit for their failure to build a partnership. He criticised both for their extra cautious approach during the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"India openers ki baat karenge, thore dabe lag rahe hai, thode dare-dare lag rahe hai. Rohit Sharma as a captain apne aap ko calm down kare, apni batting gawa raha hai aur KL Rahul jyada focus karke khudko fasa raha hai, wo na kare (India's openers are looking intimidated and scared. Rohit needs to calm down as a captain, his batting is bearing the brunt of it. KL Rahul is getting trapped because of his extra focused approach, he shouldn't do so)," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

Kohli was awarded Player of the Match for his sensational 82* runs off 53 balls. Fans went gaga over his power-hitting against fast bowler Haris Rauf. When 28 were needed off only 8 balls, Kohli hit two consecutive sixes in the 19th over which brought the equation down to 16 runs in the last over. The former captain remained unbeaten and helped India reach home in the last-over thriller.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face off against Netherlands in their second match of the continental tournament on October 27, Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON