India pacer draws stunning praise after match-winning outing in IPL 2025: 'He's from Hazlewood mould of fast bowling'

Prasidh Krishna is enjoying a spectacular IPL 2025 season, having taken 19 wickets in 10 matches while maintaining an economy of just 7.48. He has been the lead bowler for a Gujarat Titans team that has established itself as one of the best in the tournament, and currently leads the Purple Cap list, just ahead of Josh Hazlewood. Prasidh Krishna celebrates a wicket with Gujarat Titans teammates.(PTI)

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s post-match show after GT’s win over SRH, Aakash Chopra pointed out the similarities in Prasidh and Hazlewood’s style, and how that is helping them find success in the IPL.

“He’s from the Hazlewood mould of fast bowling,” said Chopra of Prasidh.” What has happened with him is beautiful actually, because he’s the anti–thesis to what most people think about fast bowling in T20 cricket.”

“You see slingers, you see swingers, you see all kinds of bowlers in a sense. But you don’t see a guy hitting the length ball after ball, ball after ball. And he’s tall, high arm action, hits the sticker of the bat, and doesn’t do anything else,” explained the former Indian batter.

Prasidh has matched his tally for the most wickets in one season, having taken 19 wickets for RR on their run to the final in 2022. However, this is Prasidh’s first season since that campaign, having missed the last two tournaments through injury.

‘One that floated like a frisbee…’

Chopra went on to explain how Prasidh has played to his own strengths while minimising his weaknesses, such as variations or new ball bowling.

“He doesn’t have a slower one, he’s got a very middling kind of slower ball, not one which grips the surface like Bumrah or like Bravo,” said Chopra. “He’s got a pace-off, it’s not a slower one that is disguised that well. He bowled one that floated like a frisbee, but that’s about it.”

Chopra further credited GT coach Ashish Nehra for his role in helping Prasidh evolve into one of the premium bowlers in the tournament, and for giving him a plan that suits his style of bowling: “Ashish Nehra needs to be given credit, he doesn’t give him the new ball, and he doesn’t tell him to do anything else. Stick to what you have. The moment you have the newer ball you’re obligated to bowl fuller. He should not bowl full.”

“The clarity of role has made Prasidh Krishna the bowler that he is,” concluded Chopra.

GT will next play against fellow table toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, in a match that will have massive implications for qualification into the top two of the tournament.