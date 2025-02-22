By Vivek Prabhakar Singh "India poses a great threat to Pakistan": Former cricketer Mudassar Nazar weighs in on high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter

Dubai [UAE], : Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes that if Pakistan can play up to its potential, the defending champions could stand a chance of scripting a victory against "formidable" India in the ongoing Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

The clash between two hot favourites for the Champions Trophy will unfold in Dubai. Pakistan would look to avoid leaving their own party early, while India will be keen on helping their bitter rival pack their bag and escort them to exit.

On the eve of the high-octane affair, Mudassar feels the Men in Green must raise the bat to put on a grand show against India and keep their campaign alive.

"India is a formidable team. Hopefully, Pakistan will play up to its potential and try to reverse these results. If Pakistan raises the bar tomorrow, they can put on a grand show," Mudassar told ANI.

Pakistan began its campaign by surrendering to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. If the Men in Green succumb to another loss, they would need plenty of permutation and combination to work in their favour to a spot in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, India understands how Dubai's surface could play out after staging a 6-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opening clash.

Mudassar believes the condition won't make much of a difference, but playing against India makes a lot of difference, especially when the Men in Blue have all bases covered.

"Conditions are not that different. Playing here against India is a different thing altogether. India has all the bases covered. They have Jadeja, one of the greatest all-rounders. This surface will suit him in both batting and bowling. There is no denying the fact India poses a great threat to Pakistan. But whoever takes the pressure well will thrive," he added.

Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal has rooted for India to step out of the stadium with victory on their side.

"I think the whole world of cricket is excited for that match. I believe India will play well and win the match. The way Rohit and Virat have found their rhythm. I believe India will play well. Shami bowled well. I think it will be a good match, and India will win it," he told ANI.

