India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs England: Virat Kohli's fitness biggest headache for Rohit Sharma

India’s victory over England in the first ODI of their three-match series was so seamless and dominant that the lineup used will increasingly be seen as the strongest team which can be produced for the 50-over format, especially in the bowling department. Ahead of the second ODI, it will be a question of whether coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma wish to continue the momentum and play their strongest team, or use the opportunity to rotate and tinker with the team. Another big question, will however be, the fitness of Virat Kohli, who didn't play in the series opener due to a groin injury.

Captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan put on an unbroken 114-run unbeaten partnership, and with Rohit showing flashes of brilliance and Dhawan playing himself into some form upon his return to the national team, they should be persisted with. At No.3, if Kohli doesn't recover from his injury then Shreyas Iyer will be persisted and Suryakumar Yadav could continue at 4.

Rishabh Pant will be the wicketkeeper for the team at 5, and the all-round skillsets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at 6 and 7 adds a good balance to both the batting and bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah proved his value as one of the finest bowlers in the world with his 6-wicket haul, and is probably the first name on the teamsheet alongside the captain. Mohammed Shami on his return to the one-day team proved threatening and lethal, taking 3 wickets of his own. Prasidh Krishna took a wicket of his own, and should retain his spot following a bright start to his international career. Yuzvendra Chahal should play as the primary spinner, which means that India will go into Lord’s with a largely if not entirely unchanged team, to try and seal the series victory, and give themselves the option of rotating in the third match at Old Trafford.

India vs England Predicted XI, 2nd ODI

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan

Top and Middle order: Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power hitters: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Pace options: Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Spin options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

