India predicted XI vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma to go with senior players to boost bowling attack

India will have some redemption on their minds when they take on Pakistan in their first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup. India had fallen to a stunning 10-wicket defeat to their traditional rivals in their opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup and since, then they have won one and lost one match against Pakistan.

India's batting lineup looks significantly stronger than it did the last time they faced Pakistan in this tournament, despite the fact that they have hardly changed personnel. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are yet to fire together consistently but have provided good starts individually, Virat Kohli has been getting better and better since returning to form in the Asia Cup. Then comes arguably India's MVP, Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a dream year in T20Is and will be central to India's plans.

Hardik Pandya has also been among the runs and the wickets and will be an obvious choice in the playing XI throughout the tournament. Dinesh Karthik is also assured a spot and it is safe to assume that India would play Axar patel ahead of Rishabh Pant considering the assistance spinners can get at the MCG.

It may be safe to assume that Ravichandran Ashwin might be preferred as India's premier spinner ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. With Ashwin providing some extra batting muscle, India can avoid haviong a long tail and play Mohammed Shami ahead of Harshal Patel while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will open the bowling. If India do play Harshal though, there is a chance that they, might bring in Chahal in place of Ashwin .

India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Pakistan:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Power-hitter: Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Spinners: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

