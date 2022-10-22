Home / Cricket / 'Suryakumar doesn't bother me because you can't bat like Viv Richards everyday': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt remark

cricket
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 04:40 PM IST

Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match at the MCG, former Pakistan captain made a blunt remark on India's new batting sensation, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan, who finished as a semi-finalist in 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, will begin their campaign in Australia on Sunday, when they take on arch-nemesis India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan have had a recent edge over India in the last 12 months, having beaten them twice in three meetings. And former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail expects the same in Melbourne as well, and while opining on the match result, made a blunt remark on India's new batting sensation, Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar has been considered as the biggest threat in the Indian batting line-up by veterans and legends of the game owing to his impressive show in the format in the last 12 months. He is also the No.2 ranked player in the ICC T20I list after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

ALSO READ: ‘Only captain, coach can take call. Unbelievable how it's affected the team': Gavaskar slams India for optional practice

However, Sohail admitted that had he been the captain of the present Pakistan side, he would have remained unfazed over the threat Suryakumar poses, explaining that one cannot bat like the great Viv Richards everyday. The veteran cricketer hence picked Pakistan as favourites in the India tie.

“Maine baat kya ki, Pakistan ke bowlers. Pakistan ke bowling line-up ko saamne rakhke, I will go with the Pakistani team. India ke team main bohot talent hai, lekin, mere liye aap Suryakumar ka naam lete hai ya auro ka naam lete hai, agar main Pakistan team ka captain hu toh yeh mujhe disturb nehin karenge. Kyunki roz roz aap Viv Richards ke tarah bat nehi kar sakte. Bhai woh ek hi naam tha. Kohli is a dangerous player. Rohit Sharma bhi hai,” he told Sports Tak.

Pakistan have so far beaten India only once in 13 World Cup meetings, the won win coming last year in Dubai. They had won by 10 wickets.

