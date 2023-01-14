India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Arshdeep and Washington Sundar likely inclusions as Team India eye clean sweep

Team India will eye a clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International match on Sunday at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-0 having won the first ODI by 67 runs and the second one by 4 wickets on Thursday.

With the series already in India's grasp, Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to test the bench strength in the dead rubber on Sunday. Host of changes are expected in the form of comeback for all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Arshdeep Singh. In all probability, Axar Patel will make way for Washington because the two carry similar set of skills. Mohammad Shami who hasn't delivered much for the team in the series thus far, is expected to be replaced by Arshdeep.

Among the batters, it's likely that the management won't tinker with the openers- Rohit and Shubman Gill. At No.3, Virat Kohli is a certainty. Shreyas Iyer and last game hero KL Rahul are expected to be No. 4 and No.5. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya is almost confirm at No.6. If Washington plays, he will be No. 7.

Just after the conclusion of this contest, New Zealand team are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series and equal number of matches in T20I series. With an eye on the upcoming tour as well, the Men in Blue would like to continue the winning momentum with another victory on Sunday.

India predicted XI vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

India likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

