India seek autumn sonata against seasoned SA

New Zealand’s autumn has been good to the World Cup. Despite the locals insisting that you should not host cricket tournaments as late as March, most matches have been unaffected by weather and blessed with sunshine. With little dust in the air, every sunset has brought a riot of warm colour, with the skies reminding us why this time of day is called golden hour. India’s fate will be determined in one final golden hour, in the last league game of this tournament. To reach the semi-finals, India will need to beat South Africa, who have secured second spot on the table thanks to a golden generation the likes of which that country has never seen.

Look through the South African team list and you see a number of familiar names. They are familiar because they have been around for a decade or more. The Proteas have four players who have played over 100 ODI caps. Wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty (126), all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (124), seamer Shabnim Ismail (120) and their leading ODI run scorer Mignon du Preez (152), who made her debut in 2007. Two more players, captain Sune Luus and opener Lizelle Lee, have played 98 games each. And they are missing the injured Dane van Neikerk, who has 107 ODI caps.

This experience is hard won. Virat Kohli played his 100th ODI five years after making his debut. Luus has taken 10 years to come close to that number. That so many of the Proteas are this experienced points to long-term investment in players and a consistent selection policy. This is a generation of players who have been spotted, developed, nurtured and backed by a coaching staff that has been in place since 2013. Now they are repaying that faith, by making their third semi-final in four years. This is a group hungry to play their first ever final, and by avoiding top-ranked Australia, have put themselves in a great position to do so.

South Africa’s expected XI has a combined experience of 1022 ODIs. India are not far behind with 827. However, more than half of that experience is brought by Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, who have played 432 ODIs between them. Only one other Indian player, Harmanpreet Kaur, has played more than 100 games. Five of India’s expected XI have played 20 ODIs or less. It is an indicator of the inconsistency in the Indian system, but also the embarrassment of riches. Very few nations have so many talented players who can swim even when pushed into the deep end.

These young talent will need to beat a group of players in the autumn of their career, but on top of their game. Ismail, at 33, is bowling faster and with more control and menace than any bowler in the tournament. Kapp at 32 is flowering with the bat, having played critical knocks from No. 6 and won pressure games. Luus has been as consistent as she is calm, three half-centuries in six games. Smriti Mandhana beefs up India’s inexperience, with 70 caps. But then South Africa have Laura Wolvaardt, 72 games old and three years younger than Mandhana, with 353 runs in six games already.

Shafali Verma made her debut against South Africa in 2019, as a 15-year old. Back in that series, she was tested by Ismail with the short ball, one even striking her on the helmet. You can bet on the short ball making a few appearances at Hagley Oval on Sunday, as the best fast bowling attack in the world goes up against India’s top order. India are yet to beat a top team in this tournament, having lost to England, New Zealand and Australia. They need to earn a place in the semis by beating South Africa, a side ranked No. 2 in ODIs.

For some of South Africa’s golden generation, this might be the last ODI World Cup they get to play, with the next one three years away. India’s younger lot has time on its side but for Raj and Goswami, autumn might bring sunset. With the Commonwealth Games and a T20 World Cup lined up, ODIs will be sparse in the next year. If India lose this game, it might be the last for Goswami and Raj. These two players have transcended generations, defied age and injury, and served the country through anonymity and apathy. They deserve to go out on a high.

Alas, sport is not a fairy tale with a finite and happy ending. Sport is a cycle of seasons where leaves will inevitably turn and fall, making room for new ones in their place.