India set for only one warm-up game before T20 World Cup, South Africa likely opponents: Report

India are set to get just one live hit-out before they begin their T20 World Cup title defence, with South Africa emerging as the likely warm-up opponent. Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav during toss in a T20I match. (BCCI X)

The match is expected to be played on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, giving India a final check in match conditions three days before their tournament opener at Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

As per a Cricbuzz report, the ICC is yet to officially publish the warm-up schedule, but the India–South Africa pairing has been discussed internally and acknowledged by sources within the BCCI and Cricket South Africa. Those sources, however, stopped short of confirming it formally, citing the ICC’s pending announcement.

If it goes through, it will also be India’s only warm-up game before the main event begins on February 7 — a tight runway shaped by an already packed home calendar. India are currently in the middle of a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with the fifth and final match scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31. The report says the squad is expected to disperse from there on February 1.

Players are then likely to regroup in Mumbai on February 3, leaving a narrow window to switch from bilateral mode into tournament rhythm. The February 4 warm-up, against opposition that has recently matched India in high-stakes white-ball cricket, would be the single full rehearsal.

Also Read: Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Uncertainty deepens as India match boycott talk grows The delay in confirming warm-up fixtures has also been linked to the broader uncertainty around Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament and the resulting scheduling complications. With Scotland now in as Bangladesh’s replacement, the ICC is expected to move quickly and announce the warm-up slate, though the report notes that last-minute changes cannot be ruled out if fixtures need reshuffling.

Group dynamics add another layer to the planning. India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Netherlands, United States and Namibia. South Africa, meanwhile, are in Group D with Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the UAE.

South Africa’s first tournament match is scheduled for February 9 against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For India, the focus will be on using the lone warm-up to lock combinations, manage workloads and sharpen roles — because there won’t be a second chance after the real thing begins.