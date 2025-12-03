India squad announcement for South Africa T20s LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill given CoE green-light to play vs South Africa
In-form India prepare for a five-match bout against the Proteas, but will be waiting for news on Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya via the squad announcement.
India squad announcement for South Africa T20s LIVE Updates: T20I action continues for India as they gear up for a five-match series at home against the Proteas. India are the form T20I team in the world with a cohesive unit and a lot of results going their way – but momentum is against the team as a whole after a chastening Test series defeat. But a different format offers some consolation, as the men in blue continue to gear up towards their home World Cup at the beginning of 2026....Read More
In focus will be the selections of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill: both key parts of this team, and both battling injuries but being given a timeline of return that sees them involved in this set of matches. Outside of this superstar pair, eyes will be on the usual suspects to shine as Suryakumar Yadav leads Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and more.
Shubman Gill given the green light
Good news – Shubman Gill is likely set to be included in the squad after being given the go-ahead for the series, with the CoE saying he is ready for batting and fielding alike.
BCCI's review meet in Raipur scrapped with focus on T20 squad
A BCCI review was set to take place amongst senior members in Raipur with the ODI match currently taking place there, but reports indicate that this is off the cards. Instead, focus will be on the squad announcement for the T20Is, with India's preparations for the World Cup stepping into full flow.
Axar Patel not in ODIs – will he make T20s?
Axar Patel was dropped from the ODI team, with Washington Sundar getting the nod ahead of him for the ongoing matches. Axar has been a fan-favourite for the Indian team and the man for all hours in all formats – but will he be persisted with in the shortest format? Interesting to keep an eye on.
Shubman Gill in particular will be under the scanner
Reports on Shubman Gill's inclusion are up and down. Will the Indian T20I vice captain be fit in time? If not, will he be available only for a certain number of games?
Bowling seems fairly sorted with all-rounder heavy combination
India's go-to plan has been to stack their team with all-rounders to extend the batting, with the specialist bowlers being joined by a lot of quality spin in Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, and also in the pace, especially if Shivam Dube and either Hardik or Nitish Kumar Reddy can both bowl. Jasprit Bumrah will likely lead the seam attack – and might be the sole frontline seamer on some turn-friendly surfaces.
Wicketkeeper debate the other big choice
Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been in and out of the team in terms of the participating as the wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson was moved down the order, didn't quite work out, and was replaced by Jitesh in the second half of the series in Australia. Jitesh then led India A in Qatar in November, and seems to have the faith of the team as a finisher. Both will be involved, but in what capacity?
Big question is fitness concerns for Hardik and Gill
Heading into this series, the major question is how much of a role Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will play. Pandya has been out since the Asia Cup but is meant to be on his way back with this being in his rehab assignment, while Gill suffered a neck spasm and missed much of the Test series and the ODIs. Both players would give a big boost to the Indian team.
Suryakumar Yadav to lead the World Champions
Nothing too shocking expected from this set of squad announcements. India's T20 team are a settled unit who have been producing results and trophies. Suryakumar Yadav will be in-charge once again, for a team that has made a habit out of winning.
HELLO AND WELCOME
India gear up for a 5 match T-20I set against the team they beat in the final of the 2024 World-Cup. Ahead of that series, India squad is fairly stable, but a couple of injury concerns are on the radar. With the squad announcement expected to be made by the BCCI today, here's a look at India's possible combinations.