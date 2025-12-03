India squad announcement for South Africa T20s LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill given CoE green-light to play vs South Africa

Live

By

India squad announcement for South Africa T20s LIVE Updates: Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill have been dealing with injury issues in recent weeks.

India squad announcement for South Africa T20s LIVE Updates: T20I action continues for India as they gear up for a five-match series at home against the Proteas. India are the form T20I team in the world with a cohesive unit and a lot of results going their way – but momentum is against the team as a whole after a chastening Test series defeat. But a different format offers some consolation, as the men in blue continue to gear up towards their home World Cup at the beginning of 2026. In focus will be the selections of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill: both key parts of this team, and both battling injuries but being given a timeline of return that sees them involved in this set of matches. Outside of this superstar pair, eyes will be on the usual suspects to shine as Suryakumar Yadav leads Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and more. ...Read More

In focus will be the selections of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill: both key parts of this team, and both battling injuries but being given a timeline of return that sees them involved in this set of matches. Outside of this superstar pair, eyes will be on the usual suspects to shine as Suryakumar Yadav leads Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and more.