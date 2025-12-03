BCCI review meeting in Raipur likely shelved; T20I squad announcement on track with Gill's fitness in focus: Report

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar were all expected to meet in Raipur for a review meeting ahead of India's second ODI match against South Africa on Wednesday. However, a new report claims that the meet-up is likely to be shelved. The selectors will, however, meet to pick the squad for the upcoming T20I series against the Proteas, which is scheduled to begin on December 9. Indian Cricket Team coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar discussing at Eden Gardens day before India-SA First Test match in Kolkata last month(Hindustan Times)

In the wake of the humiliating Test series whitewash against Temba Bavuma's men last month at home, the BCCI reportedly scheduled a meeting to outline a roadmap across formats and to ensure clean communication between the selectors and the team management over selection matters. The lack of transparency between he management and senior limited-overs players was also likely to be a topic of discussion in the meeting.

However, a Cricbuzz report indicated that the much-awaited meeting did not happen on Tuesday in Raipur, and that there was "no indication of any such conclave" for December 3. In fact, Agarkar, who was in Ahmedabad to watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, did leave the city, but did not travel to Raipur on Tuesday.

T20I selection meeting on track

The report, however, added that there will be a selection meeting to pick the squad for the T20I series, starting next week, is on track. The series will be of significant focus as it will be India's penultimate contest in the format, followed by the series against New Zealand next January, before the selectors make the big call for the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

Shubman Gill's availability will be in focus during the selection meeting. The India Test and ODI captain has been out of action since mid-November owing to a neck injury incurred during the Kolkata Test match against South Africa. This was followed by medical scans, physiotherapy sessions and a trip to Bengaluru's CoE for rehabilitation.

The report added that the selectors are likely to recall Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for the T20I series, as both were not selected for the ongoing home ODI series. Bumrah was rested after the two-match Test series, while Hardik was asked to prove his fitness in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after being sidelined for more than two months owing to an injury. The all-rounder showed great form in his SMAT appearance against Punjab in Hyderabad on Tuesday.