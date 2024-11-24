Perth [Australia], : India stalwart Virat Kohli eclipsed 'Master Blaster' and his idol Sachin Tendulkar, not for a batting accolade, but in fielding spectrum during the enthralling Day 3 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth on Sunday. India stalwart Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar's elusvie feat in Test format

In a highly encapsulating Test affair, India outplayed Australia across all departments to take a commanding position in the series opener.

Before raising the heat in Perth with his 81st international hundred, Kohli went on to eclipse Sachin for most catches completed by Indian fielders in Test format.

After Australia lost youngster Nathan McSweeney for a four-ball duck to Jasprit Bumrah's prowess, skipper Pat Cummins came in as a nightwatchman to see off the day.

He managed to see off a couple of deliveries before Mohammed Siraj forced out an edge to Kohli, who stood at the second slip. With a successful catch, Kohli added another feather to his cap.

He has 116 catches in Test cricket, one more than India's 'God of Cricket' Sachin, who took 115 catches in his illustrious career in the red-ball format. He went third on the list for most catches completed in Test cricket.

Known as "The Wall," Rahul Dravid holds the record for most catches in Test cricket for India. In his memorable career, Dravid completed 210 catches, and he is the sole Indian to have 200-plus catches in Test cricket. VVS Laxman occupies the second spot with 135 catches in his Test career.

Notably, Kohli also slammed his 30th Test century in 119 matches. He has garnered 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

With 54 List-A centuries, nine T20 centuries and 37 first-class centuries, Virat has completed 100 tons in professional cricket.

These weren't the only areas where Kohli excelled. He became the seventh player to complete 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history.

In 26 BGT matches, he has scored 2,147 runs, averaging 48.79, with nine centuries and five fifties.

