India star denied world No.1 ranking in T20Is despite incredible show in SA series; Pakistan's Rizwan continues reign

A change was expected at the top of the ICC rankings list in the T20I format after an incredible performance the India star delivered in the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa at home which was the Men in Blue's final preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this month. But Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan, despite losing a couple of points, continued to reign while the India star remained at the second spot, with inches away from dethroning the former.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his breathtaking form in the home series against South Africa scoring an unbeaten 50 off 33 balls and a fiery 22-ball 61. He finished with 119 runs in 61 balls at a strike rate of 195.08 as India won the series 2-1. The incredible batting show saw Suryakumar gain 37 points, but it wasn't enough for the India batter to rise to the top of the ICC rankings, an updated list of which was released on Wednesday.

Rizwan, on the other hand, lost a couple of points, but maintained his position atop after having finished at the leading run scorer with an impressive haul of 316 runs in the home series against England. The reason Rizwan failing to consolidate his position was down to the management resting the batter in the sixth match of the series while he managed only one run in the series decider in Lahore.

Suryakumar did have the oppportunity to claim a lead in the T20I rankings, but was dismissed for just eight runs in the final match of the series against South Africa. However, come the T20 World Cup in Australia, the 32-year-old might have the chance to claim the throne as he stands just 17 points short of surpassing Rizwan's rating tally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains at the third spot. India opener KL Rahul jumped seven spots to 14th on the back of his 108 runs from two matches.

