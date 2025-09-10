India storm into record books; Suryakumar Yadav and co. deliver thumping statement to Pakistan with rousing win over UAE

India dominated the United Arab Emirates in the team’s opener for Asia Cup 2025, hardly breaking a sweat as they took less than two hours to emerge victors by 9 wickets. After putting their hosts in to bat first, India took no time to run through them with the ball, bowling them out for 57. Abhishek Sharma became the fourth Indian player to start a T20I innings with a first-ball six.(AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav was the architect in chief as India dominated the bowling innings, taking figures of 4/7, which included an over with three wickets. UAE could only face 13.1 overs, folding for 57.

This is the lowest total India have ever conceded in the history of T20I cricket, outdoing the previous lowest in a full match, which was 66 by New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023. It also easily beats what was once UAE’s lowest against India, 81/9 at Mirpur during the 2016 Asia Cup.

Lowest totals in T20I matches vs India

57, UAE vs IND, Dubai 2025

66, New Zealand vs IND, Ahmedabad 2023

70, Ireland vs IND, Dublin 2018

In response, India needed only 27 deliveries to chase down the target, as Abhishek Sharma exploded with a first-ball six. This was the fourth time an Indian opener has started a T20I innings with a six, all four incidents taking place in the last four years. He joins a list including Rohit Sharma (2021 vs ENG), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2024 vs ZIM), and most recently Sanju Samson (2025 vs ENG).

Although he was dismissed, Shubman Gill showed enough intent while Suryakumar Yadav got going with his signature six over fine leg to ensure India took no time.

This is the fewest balls India has needed to complete a successful chase in T20I cricket, completing the chase with 15.3 overs or 93 deliveries to spare. This outdoes India’s previous best – vs Scotland at the same venue during the 2021 World Cup – by a full two overs. This therefore marks the first time that India have completed a chase in a T20I match during the powerplay.

It is also the second-quickest chase in a T20I match involving a full member nation of the ICC, with England’s 19-delivery destruction job against Oman in Antigua during last year’s World Cup taking top spot.

Fastest T20I chases (balls taken) by full ICC member nations

19 – England vs Oman

27 – India vs UAE*

30 – Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Zimbabwe vs Mozambique