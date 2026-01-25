India to face Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six stage

New Delhi: Three wins on the trot in the group stage ensured India set up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup Super Sixes match on February 1 in Bulawayo. It has been a dominant run for India at the U19 World Cup as they will enter the Super Six stage unbeaten. (Getty Images)

India and Pakistan played each other recently in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai, on December 21 last year and Pakistan emerged victorious on that occasion, winning by 191 runs. Batter Sameer Minhas scored a magnificent 172 and pacer Ali Raza picked up four wickets to skittle India at 156.

According to the format, three teams from the groups that make it to the Super Sixes, carrying forward the points earned against the fellow Super Sixes teams. Groups A and D are in a Super Sixes group together, and Groups B and C are in the other.

At the ongoing World Cup, India finished at the top of the Group B standings with an unbeaten record while Pakistan finished second in the Group C standings. The top two teams from each Super Sixes group will advance into the knockouts, while the final of the 16-team tournament is slated to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 6.

In the Super Sixes, India’s other opponents are Zimbabwe (C3), who they play on January 27 in Bulawayo. Pakistan’s other game in the Super Sixes is on the same day, against New Zealand in Harare.

It has been a dominant run for India, who started their campaign with a comprehensive win over USA. Bangladesh proved to be a tighter contest but India won by 18 runs. On Saturday, India defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost their first match to England by 36 runs. The two wins came after that. Scotland were beaten by six wickets and Zimbabwe by eight wickets.