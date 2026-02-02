India to follow ICC protocol and travel to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan boycott of February 15 T20 World Cup game: Report

Despite the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) echoing the government’s decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture against India on February 15 in Colombo, Team India will reportedly follow ICC protocol and travel to Sri Lanka, waiting for the match referee to formally call off the game. India are placed in Group A in T20 World Cup with Pakistan (PTI)

According to a report by news agency ANI, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will travel to Colombo for the scheduled fixture regardless of PCB’s announcement. The team will adhere to all ICC-mandated procedures, including training as per schedule and attending a pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium.

“Team India will travel to Sri Lanka and follow ICC protocol. They will practise as scheduled, do the press conference, reach the stadium on time and wait for the match referee to call off the match,” a source said.

ALSO READ: ICC warns Pakistan of repercussions if it doesn’t change stance on India T20 World Cup match As per ICC playing conditions, a walkover is awarded only if one team fails to present itself at the ground for the coin toss. Suryakumar is therefore expected to walk out for the toss, after which, if Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha does not appear, the match referee will award India a walkover and two points.

Pakistan’s players, who have been cleared to participate in the remainder of the T20 World Cup, learned of the India-match boycott through a social media post issued by the government.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India,” the statement posted on X read.

The decision, conveyed through an official government announcement, is being viewed as a political protest linked to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament after the ICC declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka citing security concerns.

The move has not gone down well with the ICC, which questioned the decision and warned that the boycott could invite punitive sanctions.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this decision is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem,” the global body said.

“While the ICC respects the role of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it added.