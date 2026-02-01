ICC warns Pakistan of repercussions if it doesn’t change stance on India T20 World Cup match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday night issued a hard-hitting statement, telling Pakistan to reconsider its decision to forfeit the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for Sunday, February 15, in Colombo. The two arch rivals are placed in Group A; however, the Pakistan government announced on Sunday that the national men's team will not take the field against India. The call was taken after the officials within the Pakistan government believed that Bangladesh were hard done by the world body when they were removed from the 20-team tournament and replaced by Scotland in Group C. The ICC issued a statement on Sunday following the Pakistan government's decision (AFP)

Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security reasons, and their decision was heavily influenced by pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). When ICC announced that Bangladesh was withdrawing from the competition, the PCB began considering withdrawing from the T20 World Cup. The government gave clearance to travel to Sri Lanka for the event; however, it did not give permission to play against India.

Also Read: Pakistan captain Salman Agha breaks silence after government seals India T20 World Cup clash fate: ‘Humaara decision...’ Following this announcement, the ICC issued its own statement, warning Pakistan of consequences if it does not fulfil its obligations. The body also said that it is awaiting the official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, the apex body said that the decision not to play against India “is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide”, urging the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution.

Check out the full ICC statement here: The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.

The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.