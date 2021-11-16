India to host 3 new events, Champions Trophy to take place in Pakistan in 2025 as ICC announces tournament schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the ICC tournament schedule of men's cricket for the next decade. Taking to Twitter to share the schedule, ICC revealed that India will host three major tournaments in the upcoming decade. Moreover, cricket's governing body announced the Champions Trophy will return in 2025 and that Pakistan will host it.

ICC announced the host countries of the four upcoming T20 World Cup editions, two 50-over World Cups, and two Champions Trophies. CT will mark its return in Pakistan.

The schedule has been revealed for the next cycle beginning in 2024. After the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, USA and the West Indies will host the 2024 T20 World Cup. In the following year, the caravan will travel to Pakistan for the return of the Champions Trophy and the return of ICC tournaments to Pakistan.

India and Sri Lanka, in 2016, will co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup and in the very next year, the 50-over World Cup will take place in Africa as Zimbabwe, Nambia, and South Africa will co-host the marquee event.

The hosts of the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand and Australia, will be host to another WC, this time, the T20 World Cup in 2028. The 2029 Champions Trophy will then be held in India.

ICC events will return to the English coast after 15 years in 2030, as Ireland, England, and Scotland will co-host to the T20 World Cup. And finally, rounding off the 10-year cycle will be the 2031 50-over World Cup and it will take place in India and Bangladesh.

Sharing the news from his personal Twitter handle, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja expressed immense joy.

"It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality."