e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India to play opening Test at Brisbane if tour of Australia goes ahead - Report

India to play opening Test at Brisbane if tour of Australia goes ahead - Report

With all cricketing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, this high profile tour is expected to kick start the global cricketing economy and hence very crucial.

cricket Updated: May 27, 2020 18:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Representative image.
Representative image.(Getty Images)
         

The high profile tour of the Indian cricket team to Australia is something that everyone associated with the sport has a keen eye on. Not just because of the fact that these two teams have perhaps one of the biggest rivalries in modern day cricket, but also because of the amount of money that is riding on this series.

With all cricketing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, this high profile tour is expected to kick start the global cricketing economy and hence very crucial. According to a report in The Australia, as mentioned by Fox Cricket, the venues for the four Test series have been finalised.

ALSO READ: ‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler

India, apart from playing the regular Tests at Melbourne and Sydney, will play the opening Test in Brisbane, where they have never secured a win. Virat Kohli’s team had avoided the Gabba on the last tour, when India won its first ever Test series on Australian soil.

The second Test is scheduled to take place in Adelaide which is going to be a day-night affair. If all goes according to plan then this will be India’s second ever day night Test and first on foreign soil.

The report also mentions that the BCCI has agreed to play three ODI in Australia in January 2021 and Cricket Australia is in discussions with the Indian board to include two more matches.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
India to play opening Test at Brisbane if Australia tour goes ahead -Report
India to play opening Test at Brisbane if Australia tour goes ahead -Report
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In