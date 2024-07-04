India's tour of Zimbabwe 2024: Full IND vs ZIM schedule, squads, dates, venues and match timings

Shubman Gill's new-look Team India has touched down in Harare for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Leading the second-string side days after Rohit Sharma guided India to its second ICC T20 World Cup crown in the Caribbean, Gill has been accompanied by National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman, who will be the stand-in head coach of the Men In Blue. Team India will meet Zimbabwe in the series opener on Saturday. All matches of the bilateral series will be contested at the Harare Sports Club(BCCI)

All matches of the bilateral series will be contested at the Harare Sports Club. The fifth and final T20I of the series will be held on July 14, Sunday. India's young side features several promising young talents from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Resting seasoned campaigners after India's T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rewarded the likes of Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma for their impressive showing in the IPL 2024.

India tour of Zimbabwe schedule:

Date Fixture Venue July 6 India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Harare Sports Club July 7 India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Harare Sports Club July 10 India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Harare Sports Club July 13 India vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Harare Sports Club July 14 India vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I Harare Sports Club

When will India vs Zimbabwe T20Is start in India?

All five T20Is of the India vs Zimbabwe series will begin at 4.30 PM IST.

How do you watch the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do you live stream India vs Zimbabwe T20I series in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

What else do you need to know about Zimbabwe series?

The BCCI confirmed the arrival of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana into the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe T20Is in the lead-up to the series opener on Tuesday. The IPL stars have replaced Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two matches of the T20I series. Earlier, Dube, Samson and Jaiswal were stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

India's updated squad for first two T20Is against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana.