Abhishek Sharma reveals getting call from India ‘captain’ after selection for Zimbabwe tour: ‘It was a big thing for me’

Team India has entered the transitional phase in the shortest format after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, as the young stars are all set to display their talent on the international stage with the Zimbabwe series. Abhishek Sharma, who set the IPL 2024 on fire with his fearless batting approach, got his maiden international call-up. The young SRH opener smashed 484 runs at an astonishing striker rate of 204.22 and was pivotal in SRH's journey to the final. He made a strong case to get a last-minute entry into the T20 WC squad, but the selectors went ahead with the experienced stars, and Abhishek had to wait for his maiden India call-up. Abhishek Sharma talked about his dream of playing for India.(BCCI)

The 23-year-old revealed that Shubman Gill, India's captain on the Zimbabwe tour, was the first one to call him after he received the call-up.

"Shubman was the first to call me as soon as my name came out. I got a lot of calls and love. It was a big thing for me. When I went home I saw that everyone was already giving interviews! I hadn't even come into the picture and all my family members were giving interviews (laughs). I think that was one moment I'll always remember," Abhishek said in a video released by the BCCI.

The left-handed batter further talked about his dream of playing for India.

"I just had one dream from Day 1 of professional cricket - I have to play for India. [I knew] the first call-up would be very special. That's where my journey would start. I knew if I kept working hard, I'd get my chance. But I didn't know it'll be in Zimbabwe or outside India," Abhishek added.

Meanwhile, senior India stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have announced retirement from T20Is after achieving glory in Barbados and passed the baton to the young brigade to carry forward their legacy.

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at the same venue, which will host all five games.