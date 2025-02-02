India U19 players break into dancing celebrations, perform hook steps to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song after W T20 WC win

India’s U19 women's team successfully defended their T20 World Cup title with a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday. In a battle of unbeaten sides, the defending champions showcased their superiority with a comprehensive performance to seal back-to-back triumphs. India U19 players celebrating after T20 World Cup win(X)

The match was a low-scoring affair, with India’s bowlers laying the foundation for victory by restricting South Africa to a mere 82 runs. The disciplined bowling attack never allowed the opposition to settle, ensuring India remained in control throughout the first innings.

With a modest target, India’s top order displayed aggression from the outset. Openers set the tone early, racing to 18 runs in the first two overs. Although the side lost G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, they continued their assertive approach, refusing to let South Africa stage a comeback.

Gongadi Trisha played a starring role with an unbeaten 44, anchoring the chase alongside Sanika Chalke, who contributed a valuable 26*. The duo ensured there were no further hiccups, steering India to victory with more than eight overs to spare.

Following the match, the Indian players erupted in celebrations, and the official Instagram account of ICC shared a video of Indian players dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song ‘Chammak Chhallo’, too.

After their defeat, the South African players formed a huddle, many of them in tears after falling short in the final.

Gongadi Trisha’s exceptional tournament earned her the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. She finished the competition as the standout performer, amassing 309 runs while also claiming seven wickets, underlining her all-round brilliance.

With this triumph, India reaffirmed their dominance at the U-19 level, setting the stage for a promising future in women’s cricket. India had won the title in the inaugural edition in 2023 after beating England by seven wickets in the final.