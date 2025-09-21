Search Search
Sunday, Sept 21, 2025
India U19 vs Australia U19, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:01 am IST

India U19 face Australia U19 in a three-match Youth ODI series and two Tests.

Under the captaincy of CSK opener Ayush Mhatre, the India U19 team will face England in a three-match unofficial Youth ODI series and also a two-match Test series, which is set to begin on September 21. Much of the focus will be on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. After shining in his maiden IPL season, where he also got a sizzling 35-ball ton, the youngster was also at his best with the white ball in England.

India's Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi during a match.(Action Images via Reuters)
India's Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi during a match.(Action Images via Reuters)

The tour will begin with the ODI series. Other than Mhatre and Suryavanshi, vice-captain Vihaan Malhora will also be key for India. Meanwhile, the focus for Australia will be on the likes of Hayden Schiller, Steve Hogan, Yash Deshmukh, Aryan Sharma and Simon Budge.

Here are the Youth ODI squads -

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Australia U19: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper. Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne.

When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match will take place on September 21 (Sunday). The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match will take place at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

Where will the live telecast of India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match be available in India?

The live telecast of India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Australia U19 first ODI match will be available on JioHotstar.

