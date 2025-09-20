Search Search
Saturday, Sept 20, 2025
Smriti Mandhana's fastest century not enough, India's braveheart chase falls short as Australia win

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 09:17 pm IST

Australia defeated India by 43 runs, winning the three-match Women's ODI series 2-1.

Australia defeated India by 43 runs to seal a series-clinching 2-1 victory in New Delhi on Saturday. It was an entertaining affair as the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors got off to a strong start as opener Georgia Voll slammed 81 off 68 balls. She had a decent opening partnership with captain Alyssa Healy (30) and then with Ellyse Perry (68) before departing in the 22nd over.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and others wait for the third umpire's decision over a DRS review for the wicket of India's Arundhati Reddy.(PTI)
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and others wait for the third umpire's decision over a DRS review for the wicket of India's Arundhati Reddy.(PTI)

Beth Mooney arrived at no. 4 and continued the onslaught. She hammered 23 fours and one six, and eventually lost her wicket in the 45th over for 138 off 75 balls. Also, Mooney scored her ton off only 57 balls. The Aussies posted 412 runs in 47.5 overs, setting a target of 413. For India, Arundhati Reddy struck thrice. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two-wicket hauls.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana shatters Virat Kohli's all-time ODI record for India, smacks sensational 50-ball ton against Australia

In the run-chase, India stuttered early as Smriti Mandhana lost her opening partner in the fourth over, with the dismissal of Pratika Rawal (10). Meanwhile, even no. 3 batter Harleen Deol was dismissed for 11 off 14 balls. Then Harmanpreet's arrival helped Mandhana stabilise the innings. Mandhana took on the Aussie bowlers and broke Virat Kohli's record to become the Indian to score the fastest hundred in ODI cricket. Kohli had achieved the record in 52 balls in 2013, but Mandhana did it in 50 deliveries.

The India opener was eventually dismissed in the 22nd over, departing for 125 off 63 balls. Her knock also saw her hit 17 fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet lost her wicket in the 21st over, leaving for 52 off 35 balls.

Deepti Sharma did try to fight back after their dismissals, but it wasn't enough as the all-rounder lost her wicket in the 43rd over. Deepti registered 72 off 58 balls. India stuttered to 369 in 47 overs. For the visitors' bowling department, Kim Garth took three wickets and Megan Schutt bagged two dismissals.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score
