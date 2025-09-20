Smriti Mandhana's fastest century not enough, India's braveheart chase falls short as Australia win

Australia defeated India by 43 runs to seal a series-clinching 2-1 victory in New Delhi on Saturday. It was an entertaining affair as the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors got off to a strong start as opener Georgia Voll slammed 81 off 68 balls. She had a decent opening partnership with captain Alyssa Healy (30) and then with Ellyse Perry (68) before departing in the 22nd over. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and others wait for the third umpire's decision over a DRS review for the wicket of India's Arundhati Reddy.(PTI)

Beth Mooney arrived at no. 4 and continued the onslaught. She hammered 23 fours and one six, and eventually lost her wicket in the 45th over for 138 off 75 balls. Also, Mooney scored her ton off only 57 balls. The Aussies posted 412 runs in 47.5 overs, setting a target of 413. For India, Arundhati Reddy struck thrice. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two-wicket hauls.

In the run-chase, India stuttered early as Smriti Mandhana lost her opening partner in the fourth over, with the dismissal of Pratika Rawal (10). Meanwhile, even no. 3 batter Harleen Deol was dismissed for 11 off 14 balls. Then Harmanpreet's arrival helped Mandhana stabilise the innings. Mandhana took on the Aussie bowlers and broke Virat Kohli's record to become the Indian to score the fastest hundred in ODI cricket. Kohli had achieved the record in 52 balls in 2013, but Mandhana did it in 50 deliveries.

The India opener was eventually dismissed in the 22nd over, departing for 125 off 63 balls. Her knock also saw her hit 17 fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet lost her wicket in the 21st over, leaving for 52 off 35 balls.

Deepti Sharma did try to fight back after their dismissals, but it wasn't enough as the all-rounder lost her wicket in the 43rd over. Deepti registered 72 off 58 balls. India stuttered to 369 in 47 overs. For the visitors' bowling department, Kim Garth took three wickets and Megan Schutt bagged two dismissals.