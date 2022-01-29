India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2022: When and Where to watch IND U19 vs UGA U19 quarterfinal Live

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U19 World Cup Quarter-Final Match: Team India finished the group-stage unbeaten, winning all their Group B encounters. Their campaign began with 45-run win against South Africa before they beat Ireland by 174 runs and Uganda by a record 326 runs, to finish top of the table. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their opener against England before bouncing back strongly to beat Canada by eight wickets and United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed match. They finished second in Group A, with four points. India also hold the edge over Bangladesh in U19 World Cup meetings, with a narrow 3-2 lead in five meetings, although they had lost their previous match, in 2020, in Potchefstroom, which was a semi-final tie. In their only previous quarter-final meeting, India had won by 131 runs in Queenstown in 2018. As the team prepares for the second quarterfinal game of the tournament, let's take a look at the live streaming details, match timings and venue for the U19 World Cup.

Where is India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match taking place?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua

At what time does the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match begin?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match begins at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday (January 29).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be aired live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

How to watch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match online?

The online streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket