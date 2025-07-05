IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE Updates, 4th ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in blazing-hot form, India youth can seal series with win

IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE Updates, 4th ODI: India U19 head to Worcester for the fourth match of their series against England U19 with a chance to seal the five-match series with a win. Having won the opening encounter before bouncing back from a loss in the second match with an impressive and gritty performance in the third, a young and exciting Indian team are looking for the result to seal their Youth ODI tour, and won’t be inclined to let this head to a fifth ODI....Read More

The team has thus far been headlined by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who despite his relative youth compared to the players around him at just 15 years old, has truly looked like a man amongst boys. He has struck massive sixes after massive sixes with something almost approaching disdain, making a mockery of the general progression through the age groups by showcasing remarkable power and bat-speed. He was once again the center of attention in India’s win last time out, blazing 86 off just 31 deliveries to lay the platform for the chase. His innings included 9 sixes, and as far as Suryavanshi is concerned, all this will just be a sign of things to come.

But just as impressive for India U19 has been a less heralded member of the team. Kanishk Chouhan has shown himself to be a very capable and versatile all-round option: he not only leads this series in wickets thus far with 7 scalps, but also played the innings that guided India home as he remained unbeaten on 43* to seal the win with more than 15 overs but only 4 wickets in the bank. Coming in lower in the middle order, Chouhan has scored a pair of 40s to supplement his 79 from the warm-up match against Young Lions: add to this his ability to deliver figures such as his 3-30 in the third Y-ODI, and this is one really noteworthy cricketer in the making.

For the hosts, captain and wicketkeeper Thomas Rew has been the standout, particularly with a match-winning century in the second ODI. But England’s success will come down to if Rew can find support from the other batters in his team. The hosts will be eager to level things