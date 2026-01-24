IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: IND opt to bowl first after rain delay, play to begin at 2 PM IST

Live

IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Weather delays the toss in Bulawayo.

IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India have already qualified for the next stage of the U19 World Cup being played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, and head into the last match of the group stage without too much jeopardy on their position in the tournament. The same is true for New Zealand, their opponents on the day, who have seen both their earlier contests rained out – two no-results enough to take them through. For the Kiwi youngsters, time in the middle will be integral. However, Bulawayo seems set up for another day of stop-start action, with plenty of rain on the forecast. Neither team will be too hopeful, but any cricket will be a bonus with the next stage tied up. If we do get some action, will it be time for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to come alive in the tournament? Playing XIs: IND Playing XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan NZ Playing XI: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe (wk), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke ...Read More

