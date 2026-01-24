IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: IND opt to bowl first after rain delay, play to begin at 2 PM IST
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: The toss has been delayed in Bulawayo as the rain forecast holds bad news for the two teams.
- 5 Mins agoPLAYING XIs – IND beef up top order
- 14 Mins agoIND opt to BOWL FIRST
- 19 Mins agoGood news – minutes away from the toss, play to begin at 2 PM IST
- 25 Mins agoGroundstaff continue to add sawdust
- 38 Mins agoNext inspection at 1:15 PM IST
- 55 Mins agoAyush Mhatre needs runs
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoWaiting for pictures, but players are warming up
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoToss delayed due to wet outfield
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoIndia enter after 2 wins
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoBad weather expected again in Bulawayo
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoIndia and New Zealand both already through
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India have already qualified for the next stage of the U19 World Cup being played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, and head into the last match of the group stage without too much jeopardy on their position in the tournament. The same is true for New Zealand, their opponents on the day, who have seen both their earlier contests rained out – two no-results enough to take them through. For the Kiwi youngsters, time in the middle will be integral. However, Bulawayo seems set up for another day of stop-start action, with plenty of rain on the forecast. Neither team will be too hopeful, but any cricket will be a bonus with the next stage tied up. If we do get some action, will it be time for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to come alive in the tournament?...Read More
Playing XIs:
IND Playing XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan
NZ Playing XI: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe (wk), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: PLAYING XIs – IND beef up top order
Just a touch more support near the top of the order for India with Aaron George present in the team. Surprising he didn't start the tournament, but he's here now. Deepesh also earns a rest, Enaan coming in.
IND Playing XI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan
NZ Playing XI: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones (c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe (wk), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: IND opt to BOWL FIRST
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: News from the middle! Ayush Mhatre's team have won the toss, and the decision is to field first in this one.
Team news next – will bring you any news regarding potential overs lost, but we've only missed an hour of action, so most likely we are good to go.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Good news – minutes away from the toss, play to begin at 2 PM IST
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: It is good news! The inspection has gone well and we are ready for the toss very soon – with play set to begin at 10:30 AM local, or 2 PM IST. Action soon!
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Groundstaff continue to add sawdust
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Same concern as before, just damp areas they need to be careful about, so the groundstaff focusing on those as they prep the pitch. Inspection has taken place, so hopefully more news soon.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Next inspection at 1:15 PM IST
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Less than 5 minutes from when the umpires will hold their next inspection of the pitch to decide if play can begin. Fingers crossed for good news.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Ayush Mhatre needs runs
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Let's preview some crucial aspects of this game. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a half-century under his belt against Bangladesh, his opening partner and captain Ayush Mhatre has had a rough time of it, not particularly enjoying life of late as runs seem to have deserted him. If we do get action today, nobody needs runs as much as he does, leading this team.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Waiting for pictures, but players are warming up
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: The good news is that the pitch as a whole is reportedly mostly good to go, with only some stubborn wet patches posing cause for concerns. Hopefully figured out sooner rather than later.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: As feared, it's not good news, with the toss having been delayed by a wet outfield. Waiting for more news from the middle, and we will bring a more detailed weather report soon – but let's just say it's not looking good at the minute.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India enter after 2 wins
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India dominated the USA in the opening match of the tournament, before narrowly surviving a scare against Bangladesh, winning by 18 runs in a DLS-affected match. Top of the table in this group.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Bad weather expected again in Bulawayo
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: New Zealand have already seen their first two matches against Bangladesh and the USA scrapped and rained out, and it's not looking much better on the forecast in terms of rain expected today. Hopefully that's a red herring, and we can get a full game.
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India and New Zealand both already through
IND vs NZ Under 19 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Qualification not in the line in this one – India and New Zealand are already through safely, but they know that the structure of the tournament means that points and net run-rate from every contest matters a little bit more.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the U19 World Cup group game between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for more updates!