India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

India's road to the U19 World Cup will begin with the upcoming three-match series against South Africa Colts, starting on Saturday, January 3, in Benoni. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will lead the side in the absence of Ayush Mhatre, and the world cannot wait to see how the youngster takes to the role of leadership. The left-handed batter, 14, had a memorable 2025 as he scored runs for fun against every opponent he came across. However, he will now have to step up, considering Mhatre won't be a part of the squad for the series against the Proteas U19. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will captain India U19 in the series against South Africa. (BCCI)

Both Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra sustained wrist injuries and hence will miss the South Africa tour. The duo have already reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries. The two will join the team for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, which is slated to begin later this month.

The U19 World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6. Five-time champions India are placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, the USA, and Bangladesh. The side will begin their campaign on January 15 against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Squads:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Aaron George (vice-captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.

South Africa: Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st Youth ODI between India and South Africa U19:

When will the 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place?

The 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place on Saturday, January 3 at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place?

The 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Which TV channels will telecast the 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19?

There will be no official broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19?

The 1st Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.