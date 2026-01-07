India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd Youth ODI live online and on TV

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. aim to assert full authority over South Africa in the third T20I and secure a 3-0 series sweep. The young Indian side had already demonstrated its dominance in the first two ODIs, which were affected by rain, but India remained ahead using the DLS method in both matches. India U19 vs South Africa U19: Check live streaming details.(x/@BCCI)

Suryavanshi delivered a sensational performance in the second ODI, single-handedly steering India’s chase and dismantling the South African bowling attack. He scored a blistering 68 off just 24 balls, including 10 sixes and a boundary, to help India reach the revised target of 174 in 23.3 overs. His innings, marked by fearless hitting, ensured an eight-wicket victory via the DLS method. Suryavanshi dominated from the start, putting pressure on every bowler and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. He was eventually dismissed by Michael Kruiskamp in the eighth over, but his innings had already set the tone and secured India’s advantage, underlining his potential as a match-winner for the young side.

Meanwhile, the bowlers also put up a collective effort in the first innings, with Kishan Kumar leading the charge with four wickets as South Africa were bundled out for just 245 after opting to bat first.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 3rd Youth ODI between India and South Africa U19:

When will the 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place?

The 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place on Monday, January 7, at 1 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place?

The 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Which TV channels will telecast the 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19?

There will be no official broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19.

Where will live streaming be available for the 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19?

The 3rd Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be streamed live on the official YouTube handle of Cricket South Africa.