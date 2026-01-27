IND vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Semifinal spot beckons as unbeaten India face hosts Zimbabwe in Super Six clash
Live Cricket Score, IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup: Follow Live updates of the Super Six Group 2 match between India and Zimbawe in Bulawayo.
Live Cricket Score, IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup: The Ayush Mhatre-led side will look to keep their unbeaten run intact in the ongoing U19 World Cup when they take on host nation Zimbabwe in their first Super Six game in Group 2. Earlier, England beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their encounter at the Queens Sports Club, eliminating the Asian nation. (Follow LIVE Scorecard here)...Read More
India entered the Super Six round after winning all three group games. After a six-wicket win in a rain-hit game in Bulawayo in their opener against the USA, India crushed Bangladesh by 18 runs and then New Zealand by seven wickets. India were among the first participating nations to have made through to the knockout stage.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, finished third in Group C, failing to secure a single win in three matches. The only point they gained was owing to a rain-abandoned game against Scotland in Harare. They thereby lost against both England and Pakistan.
Squads:
Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze
India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh
IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup LIVE Score: How have Zimbabwe fared in the tournament so far?
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live Score: Zimbabwe have yet to secure a win in the tournament so far. Yet they secured a spot in the Super Six after managing to secure one point from a rain-abandoned game against Scotland in their opener. They finished third in their group.
IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup LIVE Score: Who has been India's top performer thus far?
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live Score: Among the batters, Abhigyan Kundu, with 122 runs in two innings, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, eight runs behind after playing an innings more, have been the two standout batters for India. Both have scored a half-century in the tournament. Henil Patel has been India's best bowler, taking 9 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of just 6.22. He stands three wickets shy of being the leading wicket-taker.
IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup LIVE Score: How have India fared in the World Cup so far?
India vs Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Live Score: India have an unbeaten run in the U19 World Cup 2026 so far, although all their matches were affected by rain.
India's results so far:
vs USA U19, Group B: India U19 won by 6 wickets (2nd innings reduced to 37 overs due to rain, DLS target 96)
vs BAN U19, Group B: India U19 won by 18 runs (2nd innings reduced to 29 overs due to rain, DLS target 165)
vs NZ U19, Group B: India U19 won by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the U19 World Cup Super Six match between India and hosts Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Stay tuned for more updates!