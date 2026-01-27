IND vs ZIM U19 Live Score: Semifinal spot beckons as unbeaten India face hosts Zimbabwe in Super Six clash

Live

IND vs ZIM U19 Live Score

Live Cricket Score, IND vs ZIM U19 World Cup: The Ayush Mhatre-led side will look to keep their unbeaten run intact in the ongoing U19 World Cup when they take on host nation Zimbabwe in their first Super Six game in Group 2. Earlier, England beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their encounter at the Queens Sports Club, eliminating the Asian nation. (Follow LIVE Scorecard here) India entered the Super Six round after winning all three group games. After a six-wicket win in a rain-hit game in Bulawayo in their opener against the USA, India crushed Bangladesh by 18 runs and then New Zealand by seven wickets. India were among the first participating nations to have made through to the knockout stage. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, finished third in Group C, failing to secure a single win in three matches. The only point they gained was owing to a rain-abandoned game against Scotland in Harare. They thereby lost against both England and Pakistan. Squads: Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Takudzwa Makoni, Brandon Ndiweni, Webster Madhidhi, Benny Zuze India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh ...Read More

