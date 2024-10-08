Explore
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: 2nd Youth Test (Day 2) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 8, 2024 8:51 AM IST
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test (Day 2) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 07 Oct 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

    India Under-19 squad -
    Vihan Malhotra, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Karthikeya KP, Soham Patwardhan, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohammed Enaan, Samarth N, Anmoljeet Singh, Chetan Sharma
    Australia Under-19 squad -
    Riley Kingsell, Simon Budge, Ollie Peake, Steven Hogan, Alex Lee Young, Christian Howe, Aidan O Connor, Ollie Patterson, Vishwa Ramkumar, Harry Hoekstra, Lachlan Ranaldo    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Youth Test (Day2) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024

    India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
    2nd Youth Test (Day2) of Australia Under-19 tour of India, 2024 between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

