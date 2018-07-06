India v England: Michael Vaughan’s sarcastic tweet angers Indian fans

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been on the receiving end of the anger of Indian cricket team’s fans for having made a sarcastic remark vis-à-vis the Virat Kohli-led outfit after their emphatic win in the first Twenty20 International.

India defeated England comprehensively in all departments, handing the hosts an eight-wicket hammering in the opening game of the three-match series, thus ending their unbeaten streak.

A strong England team had earlier drubbed a weakened Australia 5-0 in ODIs alongside a win in the one-off T20I before the start of their home series against India.

England batsmen appeared clueless against chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 5/24 to rattle the hosts before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 101 pummelled them into submission.

Former England captain Vaughan, who took to Twitter to praise India’s firepower sarcastically by comparing them with Australia, mentioned Kuldeep in his tweet.

Kuldeep Yadav is causing absolutely chaos ....... The Indians are a little bit better than the Aussies ....... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 3, 2018

Several Indian cricket team fans criticised Vaughan for his assessment, bringing in England’s recent defeat to Scotland in a high-scoring ODI.

After T20s



The Indians are way better than the Aussies



After ODIs



The Indians are the best, they are beating ENG better than Aussies ever did



After Tests



The England batting has been appalling. Maybe it's a lack of respect about what the game is



Some buffoons never change😁 — Mother Of All Shows (@Cult_KalyanFan) July 3, 2018

England have big hitters of the cricket ball.*



*Wrist spin not included.



Only little bit😜🤔😂😂😂 — Samir Jha🇮🇳 (@samir26_01) July 3, 2018

English are a little bit better than the Irish — Goku (@Studiesareshit) July 3, 2018

Even the Scottish team defeated England few weeks ago. — Ritesh Biswal (@riteshbiswaal) July 3, 2018

He will say Scottish is lil better than English. These guys don't appreciate real talents not so open minded. — Gokul Kanagasabai (@gokulpks) July 4, 2018

Vaughan declared later on that he is ‘officially concerned about the Indian white ball team’, but his words had no effect on Indians fans.

Just realised India did to England what England have just done to Australia over the past few weeks !!! Looked more mysterious and very very well organised ...... I am now officially concerned about the Indian White ball team ... #Kuldeep #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 4, 2018

You keep changing your views overnight...last night Indian were bit better than the Aussie’s...now u are worried...do not overreact seeing Englishman thrashing on the Aussie’s... — Surendra Sharma (@Surendra_kolkat) July 4, 2018