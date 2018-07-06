India v England: Michael Vaughan’s sarcastic tweet angers Indian fans
Michael Vaughan’s comment claiming India are better than a weakened Australia did not go down well with the team’s fans.cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2018 13:44 IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been on the receiving end of the anger of Indian cricket team’s fans for having made a sarcastic remark vis-à-vis the Virat Kohli-led outfit after their emphatic win in the first Twenty20 International.
India defeated England comprehensively in all departments, handing the hosts an eight-wicket hammering in the opening game of the three-match series, thus ending their unbeaten streak.
A strong England team had earlier drubbed a weakened Australia 5-0 in ODIs alongside a win in the one-off T20I before the start of their home series against India.
England batsmen appeared clueless against chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 5/24 to rattle the hosts before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 101 pummelled them into submission.
Former England captain Vaughan, who took to Twitter to praise India’s firepower sarcastically by comparing them with Australia, mentioned Kuldeep in his tweet.
Kuldeep Yadav is causing absolutely chaos ....... The Indians are a little bit better than the Aussies ....... #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 3, 2018
Several Indian cricket team fans criticised Vaughan for his assessment, bringing in England’s recent defeat to Scotland in a high-scoring ODI.
After T20s— Mother Of All Shows (@Cult_KalyanFan) July 3, 2018
The Indians are way better than the Aussies
After ODIs
The Indians are the best, they are beating ENG better than Aussies ever did
After Tests
The England batting has been appalling. Maybe it's a lack of respect about what the game is
Some buffoons never change😁
England have big hitters of the cricket ball.*— Samir Jha🇮🇳 (@samir26_01) July 3, 2018
*Wrist spin not included.
Only little bit😜🤔😂😂😂
English are a little bit better than the Irish— Goku (@Studiesareshit) July 3, 2018
Even the Scottish team defeated England few weeks ago.— Ritesh Biswal (@riteshbiswaal) July 3, 2018
He will say Scottish is lil better than English. These guys don't appreciate real talents not so open minded.— Gokul Kanagasabai (@gokulpks) July 4, 2018
Vaughan declared later on that he is ‘officially concerned about the Indian white ball team’, but his words had no effect on Indians fans.
Just realised India did to England what England have just done to Australia over the past few weeks !!! Looked more mysterious and very very well organised ...... I am now officially concerned about the Indian White ball team ... #Kuldeep #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 4, 2018
You keep changing your views overnight...last night Indian were bit better than the Aussie’s...now u are worried...do not overreact seeing Englishman thrashing on the Aussie’s...— Surendra Sharma (@Surendra_kolkat) July 4, 2018
And the fact Bumrah isn’t playing yet!— Jass sandhu (@sandhujass26) July 4, 2018