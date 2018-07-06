 India v England: Michael Vaughan’s sarcastic tweet angers Indian fans | cricket | Hindustan Times
India v England: Michael Vaughan’s sarcastic tweet angers Indian fans

Michael Vaughan’s comment claiming India are better than a weakened Australia did not go down well with the team’s fans.

cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2018 13:44 IST
Devarchit Varma
Devarchit Varma
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Michael Vaughan played 82 Tests and 86 One-Day Internationals for England from 1999 to 2008.
Michael Vaughan played 82 Tests and 86 One-Day Internationals for England from 1999 to 2008.(Getty Images)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been on the receiving end of the anger of Indian cricket team’s fans for having made a sarcastic remark vis-à-vis the Virat Kohli-led outfit after their emphatic win in the first Twenty20 International.

India defeated England comprehensively in all departments, handing the hosts an eight-wicket hammering in the opening game of the three-match series, thus ending their unbeaten streak.

READ | England pacer Stuart Broad aiming to return for India Tests

A strong England team had earlier drubbed a weakened Australia 5-0 in ODIs alongside a win in the one-off T20I before the start of their home series against India.

England batsmen appeared clueless against chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 5/24 to rattle the hosts before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 101 pummelled them into submission.

Former England captain Vaughan, who took to Twitter to praise India’s firepower sarcastically by comparing them with Australia, mentioned Kuldeep in his tweet.

Several Indian cricket team fans criticised Vaughan for his assessment, bringing in England’s recent defeat to Scotland in a high-scoring ODI.

Vaughan declared later on that he is ‘officially concerned about the Indian white ball team’, but his words had no effect on Indians fans.

