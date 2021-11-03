IND vs AFG: Pandya, Pant go berserk; Rohit, Rahul slam fifties as India post their 2nd highest total in T20 World Cups

India allrounder Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant smashed boundaries all around the stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan as India posted their second-best total in the T20 World Cup - 210/2 in 20 overs.

The duo posted 50 runs in the final three overs as Pant struck 27* runs in 12 balls, while Pandya hammered in 35* runs in 13 balls. The duo hit 5 fours and five sixes in their innings between themselves.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup - LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES!

This is second-best total India have ever produced in a T20 World Cup game. Here is a look at the stat:

Highest totals for India in T20 World Cups:

218/4 v Eng Durban 2007

210/2 v Afg Abu Dhabi

192/2 v WI Mumbai 2016

188/5 v Aus Durban 2007

186/5 v SA Gros Islet 2010

It is also the highest total in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition so far:

Highest totals in T20 World Cup 2021

210/2* Ind v Afg Abu Dhabi

190/4 Afg v Sco Sharjah

189/2 Pak v Nam Abu Dhabi

181/7 Ban v PNG Al Amerat

Earlier, it was openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who gave India a solid start, setting the stage for Pandya and Pant to come and fire shots in the death overs.

While Rohit smashed 74 runs in 47 balls, and Rahul added 69 runs in 48 balls as the duo stitched a 140-run stand for opening wicket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON