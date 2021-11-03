Home / Cricket / IND vs AFG: Pandya, Pant go berserk; Rohit, Rahul slam fifties as India post their 2nd highest total in T20 World Cups
cricket

IND vs AFG: Pandya, Pant go berserk; Rohit, Rahul slam fifties as India post their 2nd highest total in T20 World Cups

  • The duo posted 50 runs in the final three overs as Pant struck 27* runs in 12 balls, while Pandya hammered in 35* runs in 13 balls. The duo hit 5 fours and five sixes in their innings between themselves.
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and Hardik Pandya celebrate scoring runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and Hardik Pandya celebrate scoring runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

India allrounder Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant smashed boundaries all around the stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in the T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan as India posted their second-best total in the T20 World Cup - 210/2 in 20 overs.

The duo posted 50 runs in the final three overs as Pant struck 27* runs in 12 balls, while Pandya hammered in 35* runs in 13 balls. The duo hit 5 fours and five sixes in their innings between themselves.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup - LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES!

This is second-best total India have ever produced in a T20 World Cup game. Here is a look at the stat:

Highest totals for India in T20 World Cups:

218/4 v Eng Durban 2007

210/2 v Afg Abu Dhabi

192/2 v WI Mumbai 2016

188/5 v Aus Durban 2007

186/5 v SA Gros Islet 2010

It is also the highest total in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition so far:

Highest totals in T20 World Cup 2021

210/2* Ind v Afg Abu Dhabi

190/4 Afg v Sco Sharjah

189/2 Pak v Nam Abu Dhabi

181/7 Ban v PNG Al Amerat

Earlier, it was openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who gave India a solid start, setting the stage for Pandya and Pant to come and fire shots in the death overs.

While Rohit smashed 74 runs in 47 balls, and Rahul added 69 runs in 48 balls as the duo stitched a 140-run stand for opening wicket. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out