India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

The unbeaten India side will face off against Afghanistan in their fifth World Cup fixture on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led side has defeated Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, and had a draw against New Zealand. India’s star-studded line-up could well break a few batting records when they face the tournament’s favourite whipping boys Afghanistan in what threatens to be another lopsided contest.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are all but out of the tournament with five straight defeats in the tournament. The 150-run hammering against England has exposed all sorts of problems in Afghanistan camp and the side is expected to have a hard time against India.

Where is India vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the India vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Saturday (June 22).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Afghanistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs Afghanistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Afghanistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:38 IST