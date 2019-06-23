India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar passes verdict on Virat Kohli’s captaincy after India win humdinger

The match between India and Afghanistan went down to the proverbial wire, but the Indian bowling attack held their nerve to carve out a win by 11 runs. It was a match where captain Virat Kohli was on point with his bowling changes and field positions, and this impressed Sachin Tendulkar.

“I thought Virat’s captaincy was good, the best part was at no stage he looked panicked or confused. When there were dot balls being bowled he also knew Afghanistan was sinking slowly but surely,” Sachin Tendulkar told India Today.

“This match reminded me of the first game we played in 2003 vs Holland. We hadn’t scored a big total and eventually the bowlers backed by good fielding we did the job. 225 was made to feel like 245 by the Indians today. The beauty about our team is there are no easy singles available in the circle. Good luck to the batsmen if they want to take the risk,” Sachin further added.

Mohammad Nabi was the star for Afghanistan as he smashed 52 from just 55 balls and threatened to take Afghanistan past the finish line but Mohammed Shami picked up a hat-trick and sealed the deal for India in the final over.

