India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Statistical Preview: Virat Kohli on verge of world record

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will look to continue their winning run in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday. India have won three out of their four matches with the encounter against New Zealand getting abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all five games so far but shown signs of improvement, including against England where it used all 50 overs for the first time this tournament. India will be missing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan who were ruled out due to injury. Ahead of the match, here’s a look at the India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019 Statistical Preview -

• 286: Average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 5 completed ODIs.

• 4/6: 4 of the last 6 matches at this venue have been won by the chasing side.

• 0/5: This is Afghanistan’s longest losing streak in ODIs: They have lost their last 5 ODIs on the trot.

• 17-2: India’s win-loss record (17 wins, 2 losses) in the Cricket World Cup since the start of the 2011 World Cup. Their two defeats have come against Australia (2015 WC SF) and South Africa (2011 Group Stage at Nagpur).

• 1-10: Afghanistan’s record in the World Cup: They have won just 1 of their 11 matches in this competition.

o Their sole victory came against Scotland at Dunedin during the 2015 World Cup: They have lost 8 on the trot since then.

• 71.85: Rohit Sharma’s batting average in England, second-best by any batter in this country (min. 1000 runs).

o Kane Williamson average more in ENG: 74.28

• 63: More runs for KL Rahul to reach 500 in ODIs.

• 68: More runs for Gulbadin Naib to reach 500 ODI runs.

• 16.72 vs 74.67: Rashid Khan’s bowling average in ODIs (16.72) versus that in the World Cup (74.67).

• 59.56 vs 44.94: Virat Kohli’s career batting average (59.56) vs that in World Cups (44.94).

• 22.56 vs 32.67: Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling average in ODIs (22.56) versus that in 2019 (32.67).

• 1: More wicket for Hardik Pandya to reach 100 international wickets.

o He currently has 46 in ODIs, 17 in Tests & 36 in T20Is.

• 4: More wickets for Hardik Pandya to reach 50 ODI wickets.

• 5: More wickets for Mohammad Nabi to reach 200 international wickets.

o He has 4 in Tests, 122 in ODIs & 69 in T20Is.

o He will be the second Afghan bowler to this landmark after Rashid Khan (210).

• 104: More runs for Virat Kohli to reach 20,000 international runs.

o He will be the 12th batsman to this landmark and the 3rd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,208 runs).

