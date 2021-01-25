India vs Australia: 'He really enjoys a battle,' Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower praised Rishabh Pant for his fighting spirit in Australia to help India win the Test series 2-1. Pant scored an unbeaten 89 in the 4th Test in Brisbane as Team India breached 'fortress Gabba' and Australia their first defeat at the venue in 32 years.
Pant, before the historic series win, had faced a lot of criticism because of his keeping skills and his inconsistency with the bat. But the dynamic Delhi cricketer brought the goods when the team needed him to, and showcased why he is considered to be a match-winner.
"He looks like an outstanding young player. One of the things I really like about him is that it looks like he really enjoys a battle. He enjoys competing and he has got the range of shots to do that and to put the bowlers under pressure," Andy Flower said during a discussion on NDTV.
"And one of the nice things about his last couple of innings is that he adjusted his game from normal T20 tempo to a tempo that was necessary for his team. So, he adjusted the tactical part of his batting for what the team required and that shows a good maturity, good intelligence, and a willingness to do what his team needed," Flower added.
Speaking on India's historic win, Flower said that India showed character to pull from the Adelaide defeat.
"That is an amazing victory. I will be probably be repeating what most people are saying at the moment, to come back from that first Test loss shows a lot of character and a lot of skill," he said.
"To play in that environment, it is very tough to win in Australia. The Australians are very good on their home turf. They know their conditions very well, they know the various venues around Australia very well and know how to exploit them. India did an amazing job like they did," Flower signed off.
