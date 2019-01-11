India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India will look to fine tune their World Cup preparations in the three-match ODI series against an under-fire Australia, beginning in Sydney on Saturday. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has provided a big distraction for the Indian team by making “inappropriate” comments on women during a TV show.

In the build-up to the first ODI, skipper Virat Kohli underlined that the team management is still waiting for a decision to be made regarding a ban or punishment to be meted out to the two players. The team management didn’t announce a shortlist for this game, as is now the norm, and will wait to hear from the BCCI on the two players’ availability. Considering the enormity of this developing situation, it is unlikely that both Pandya and Rahul will be available for at least the first ODI.

Rahul was unlikely to get a go owing to both his poor form and the presence of a well-settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The bigger question though is regarding Pandya’s absence, for the all-rounder provides crucial balance to the ODI side with his ability to bowl 10 overs as well as bat in the middle order.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

When is the first ODI between India and Australia?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 12, 2018.

Where is the first ODI between India and Australia being played?

The first ODI between India and Australia match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the first ODI between India and Australia begin?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 7:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:03 IST