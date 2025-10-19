India vs Australia 1st ODI, Perth weather report: Will rain hamper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return?

Shubman Gill will be making his ODI captaincy debut on Sunday as India take on Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series in Perth. Former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will also be in action for India for the first time in over eight months. Both have retired from T20Is and Test cricket. Indian skipper Shubman Gill and Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh pose for a picture with the trophy.(@BCCI X)

The first ODI will also mark the beginning of a new era in the format. All eyes will be on Kohli and Rohit, who are reported to continue until 2027. Fans are not used to their absence in international cricket over a lengthy period.

Speaking on Kohli and Rohit's absence, skipper Gill said, "The success they have had all over the world, they have made runs, won series, won trophies, so their experience will be very helpful."

According to Accuweather, rain is expected on Sunday morning in Perth, with a 70 per cent chance of precipitation before the 11:30 AM (Australian time) start. As the match progresses, the chances of rain increase by 35 per cent, which could lead to multiple interruptions. We could also have a delayed toss and start of the first innings.

The pitch at the Optus Stadium has been a low-scoring one for ODIs. Australia have been dismissed for 152 and 140 in their last two visits here in ODIs. Also, the weather could have a significant impact on the game.

Ahead of the match, Australia's Travis Head said, "The key for us is to make sure we start well on Sunday; we don't want to be playing our best in the last game like we did last series. [It'll] be tough against a quality outfit but exciting for a few guys to get their first crack at it."