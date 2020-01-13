India vs Australia 1st ODI weather: Could rain play spoilsport at Wankhede Stadium?

cricket

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is set to begin from Tuesday and all eyes will be on Virat Kohli’s men, as they battle against a tough opposition. The contest is expected to be fierce, especially with the Aaron Finch-led Australia side riding high on Test series wins over Pakistan and New Zealand. Despite winning all the series since the culmination of World Cup last year, India will not be taking the opposition lightly, since it was Australia that had handed them an ODI series defeat at home last year in January.

The first ODI between the two teams will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and dew is expected to play a role in the game. But will there be any rain on the match day to spoil the big clash? Here is a look at the weather forecast.

As per Accuweather, it is expected to remain sunny throughout the day on Tuesday, and there is no chance of any rainfall in Mumbai. The temperature is expected to remain between 28 degree Celcius and 20 degree Celcius, while the humidity is expected to be around 65 per cent.

0mm of precipitation and rainfall is predicted on Tuesday, so the fans can expect a full game. The air quality is expected to remain sensitive to certain groups of people.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli described the series as a big opportunity. Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the skipper said: “Look, when you are playing Australia, you don’t look at the relevance of the series. It’s about playing against the best. The way they are playing their cricket now, after Steve and David have come back, it’s pretty intense.”

“They are challenging every team and are dominating a few teams as well. We, along with Australia, are probably the top sides in the world as far as the balance is concerned. Whether it’s relevant or irrelevant, that’s for people to decide. We as a team are excited to play Australia, in our conditions, to test ourselves against the best. In the year of the World Cup, as many games we play, it is going to benefit us, especially white-ball cricket,” he added.