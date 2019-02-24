India vs Australia, 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam, Live score and updates: Australia bowl first, Markande debuts

Live updates: Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

Follow India vs Australia 1st T20I live score and updates:

18:37 hrs IST India playing XI Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah





18:33 hrs IST Kohli speaks We would have wanted to bowl first too. I was switched off and didn’t watch much cricket during my off period. I am ready to go now. There are people who might be the potential contender for our World Cup squad and we want to give them opportunities.





18:32 hrs IST Finch calls correctly Australia will bowl first. Mayank Markande will debut. Peter Handscomb will do the same for Australia. Aaron Finch: We will bowl first. It looks like a really nice wicket and I don’t think it is going to change much. Peter Handscomb will make his debut and he will keep wickets too. Short will open the innings for us.





17:57 hrs IST All the numbers which matter 1/5: Australia has won only one T20I out of 5 T20Is against India in India. 50th :Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 50th T20I for India. He will become only the sixth Indian after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh. 732 days: Pat Cummins will be playing his first T20I after 732 days if he takes the field in 1st T20I vs India, his last T20I was vs Sri Lanka at Adelaide ,2017 2: Rohit Sharma (102) needs 2 sixes to surpass Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle -103 sixes to have most sixes in T20Is. 2: Wickets Jasprit Bumrah needs to complete 50 in T20Is. He will be second India to reach this landmark after Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets). Also Read: MS Dhoni sends warning to Aussies ahead of first T20I – Watch 12: Virat Kohli needs 12 more runs to complete 500 T20I runs against AUS. He will be the first batsman to do so. 5: Yuzvendra Chahal needs 5 wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20Is. He will become the second fastest bowler after Ajanta Mendis (26 in T20Is), if he gets these wickets on Sunday. 162.71 vs 124.45: Rishabh Pant’s strikes in IPL is 162.71 against his strike rate in T20Is is 124.45. 4/21: by Jason Behrendorff at Guwahati in 2017 is the only instance where an Australia bowler has picked a 4-for against India in T20Is.





17:29 hrs IST It’s all building up Fans are pouring in to ACA-VDCA Stadium ahead of the first T20I between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam.



