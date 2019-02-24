India vs Australia: Virat Kohli achieves historic first in T20I cricket

Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to score 500 runs against a single opponent in T20I cricket when he achieved the feat during the first game of the two-match series against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Australia are probably the favourite opponent of Kohli in international cricket and irrespective of the format, he has always enjoyed brilliant record against them. Before the match, Kohli had 488 runs from 14 matches against Australia and his tally against Australia was also the most by any player against any team in T20Is.

Martin Guptill is second in the list as the New Zealand opener has scored 463 runs against Pakistan.

Kohli has also hit five fifties against Australia in T20Is - the joint-most against an opposition by any player.

The Indian cricket team skipper was able to achieve the milestone in the fifth over of the encounter as he slammed Nathan Coulter Nile for a four through mid-wicket as India tried to steady the innings after losing Rohit Sharma.

The Indian cricket team players were all wearing black armbands during the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday in remembrance of the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

The two teams observed a minute of silence before the start of the match for the victims of the terror attack which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 19:39 IST