India vs Australia: 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

An Australia in turmoil both on and off the field has made India the firm favourites in the compelling rivalry’s latest battle which begins with a T20 International series here on Wednesday.

In a bid to assert themselves as favourites for the Test series, which starts December 6 in Adelaide, India would be hoping to dominate the three T20Is.

The touring side has won its previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year.

Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.

When is the 1st T20I between India and Australia?

1st T20I between India and Australia will be played on November 21, 2018.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane

What time does the 1st T20I between India and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will begin at 13:20 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West ODI series?

India-Australia ODI series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia ODI series?

India-Australia ODI series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 23:49 IST