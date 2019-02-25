India vs Australia: 1st T20I report card – Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav let India down

India were almost down and out of the first T20I against Australia when they managed just 126/7 in 20 overs. However, the Indian bowlers put up a fight and by the time the final over arrived, it was India’s game to lose.

But, Pat Cummins held his nerve and took Australia over the line in the last ball of the match. The home side lost the match by three wickets.

Here’s a report card of the Indian players from the first T20I:

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Runs at the top are always crucial for India and unfortunately, Rohit Sharma was not able to provide a good start for India. He was dismissed for just five runs by Jason Behrendorff in the third over. Usually the best time to bat on a sluggish wicket is at the start of an innings and Rohit failed to capitalize on the situation.

KL Rahul – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

KL Rahul sent a strong message to the selectors with a quick half-century. The third opener’s slot is still open in India’s World Cup squad and if Rahul keeps performing then he could be on the plane to England later this year. The Karnataka batsman smashed six boundaries and one six in his innings.

Virat Kohli – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Virat Kohli got off to a good start, but couldn’t convert his score into a big one. While batting on 24, Kohli flicked a delivery from Adam Zampa straight to Nathan Coulter-Nile at long-on. The Indian captain struck three boundaries in his innings. He didn’t hit any sixes, but batted at a strike-rate of 141.17.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Everybody could have taken little more responsibility – Jasprit Bumrah

Rishabh Pant – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Rishabh Pant was undone by a brilliant piece of fielding by Behrendorff. When the Delhi batsman was batting on 3, he cut a delivery and started running with the shot, but Behrendorff dived, collected the ball and threw it to the keeper before Pant could come back to the crease. The wicketkeeper-batsman was at the crease for just 5 balls.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

MS Dhoni had to carry out his role of disaster manager yet again. The wicketkeeper-batsman walked into bat at a decent position of 80/3 in the 11th over, but he kept losing partners at the other end. Eventually, he single-handedly took India to a decent score with a 37-ball 29-run innings. Dhoni played out four dot balls and hit only one six off the final over bowled by Coulter-Nile.

Dinesh Karthik – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Dinesh Karthik failed to make an impact and his chances of making it to the World Cup team are fading match by match. Karthik, who is dropped for the ODI series against Australia, managed just one run before being bowled out by Coulter-Nile. Karthik stayed in the middle for just three deliveries.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell, bowlers overcome brilliant Bumrah to clinch 1st T20I in humdinger

Krunal Pandya – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Krunal Pandya couldn’t come up with the goods with the bat, but he was on the money in the bowling department. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 1/17 off his four overs. He bowled at an excellent economy rate of 4.25. He picked up the wicket of Ashton Turner in the 17th over.

Umesh Yadav – Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Very poor

Umesh Yadav didn’t have the best of days, conceding 35 runs in his four overs. He bowled at an economy rate of 8.75. The match was in his hands when he was asked to defend 14 runs off the last over. However, Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins batted sensibly to take Australia over the line.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Yuzvendra Chahal couldn’t be at his usual best but still made a decent contribution in the match. The leg-spinner picked up one wicket for 28 runs in his four overs. He pulled things back for India, when he dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell in the 14th over. However, the Indian team management would certainly hope for Chahal to take a few more wickets.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: We want to give Rahul and Rishabh game time - Virat Kohli

Mayank Markande – Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Mayank Markande didn’t have a great T20I debut against the Australians. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 0/31 in his four overs. He was struck for two boundaries and a six during the course of the innings. However, he bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.75.

Jasprit Bumrah– Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Jasprit Bumrah put up an excellent performance in the first T20I. The fast bowler returned with figures of 3/16 in his four overs. Bumrah put India ahead in the match when he picked up two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over of the match and he conceded just two runs in that over. However, he didn’t have much support at the other end and therefore he was on the losing side.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 10:51 IST