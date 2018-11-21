India vs Australia, 1st T20I Statistical Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan’s record-breaking innings goes in vain

Australia defeated India by four runs via D/L method in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, Australia made 158/4 in 17 overs after rain cut the game short to 17-overs-a-side affair. Chasing 174 runs for a win after D/L method came into action, India fell short by five runs, managing 169 for seven.

Here’s the statistical highlights of the first T20I encounter between India and Australia -

Shikhar Dhawan (648 off 16 matches) now holds the record for scoring most runs in a calendar year in T20Is. He went past skipper Virat Kohli who scored 641 runs in 15 matches (2016).

1st T20I win for Australia after 4 consecutive defeats.1st defeat for India in T20Is after 4 consecutive victories. 2nd consecutive defeat for India against Australia in T20Is.Fifth win for Australia at home in last six T20Is

Aaron Finch completes 500 T20I runs in 2018. He becomes the first Australian batsman to score 500 runs in a calendar year.

Krunal Pandya is now placed third in the list of worst bowling figures by an Indian in the shortest format of the game. Krunal is behind only to Yuzvendra Chahal and Joginder Sharma in this unwanted list.

Krunal went wicket-less and gave away 55 runs in his full quota of four overs. His economy rate at the end was a whopping 13.75. Also, he was taken for six huge maximums by the Australian batters.

Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for 76 by Billy Stanlake. 76 is now Dhawan’s highest score vs Australia and in Australia in T20Is. 1st time Stanlake has dismissed a batsman with 50+ score in T20Is. Fifth highest score vs Australia by an Indian batsman.

Kuldeep Yadav has 31 wickets to his name in 15 T20Is. If you look at bowlers in T20 cricket since 2017, Kuldeep ranks 5th currently in terms of number of wickets taken. Shadab Khan (42 wickets from 29 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (41 wickets from 24 wickets) are the leaders in this regard.

